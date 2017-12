The owner of the photography shop, who was employed to film the wedding of the daughter of MK David Bitan, was questioned under caution.

Two weeks ago, the police searched the store in accordance with a search warrant it received and the investigators took materials that they thought were related to the affair.

The store's owner is suspected, among other things, of helping Bitan launder money, and is reffered to by the police as Bitan's "banker."