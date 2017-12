The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, addressed the Gaza residents in his Facebook account and referred to the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

"Sinwar boasts that Hamas sold itself and the residents of the Gaza Strip to Iran, and he stresses that Iran will come to the defense of the Gaza's residents—will it protect them as it did the Syrians?" Mordechai wrote.