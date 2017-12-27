MK Lapid says his party will petition HCJ against Recommendations Bill should it pass

Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid announced during the debate on the Recommendations Bill in the Knesset plenum that his faction would petition the High Court of Justice against the law if it passed the plenum Wednesday night.

"If this bill passes, Yesh Atid will be at the Supreme Court to submit a petition to the High Court of Justice against it," Lapid stated during the opposition's filibuster, saying the petition is already "written and ready."

The Recommendations Bill seeks to bar the police from publicly releasing its recommendations at the end of criminal investigations.