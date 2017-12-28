India aims for law that could jail Muslim men who instantly divorce wives

India's lower house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday aimed at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq", or instant divorce.
The bill now moves to the upper house of parliament, where it is likely to be approved.
In August, the Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional a law which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq", which means divorce in Arabic, three times.
Muslim women had petitioned the court, arguing the practice of husbands divorcing them through triple talaq not only violated their rights but left many women destitute.
"Only a law can explicitly ban triple talaq, we have to enforce legal procedures to provide for allowances and protect custody of children," said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The bill would make the practice a non-bailable offence with a possible three-year jail term.