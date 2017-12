The police have arrested five Abu Ghosh residents on suspicion of involvement in the murder of local resident, Mahmoud Jaber , who was shot last month outside his home; it has been cleared for publication Thursday.

The accused were allegedly involved in an unrelated confrontation with a neighbor whom they were involved with in a criminal dispute, when Jaber sought to intervene and separate the sides, he was shot. The accused fled the site and Jaber later died of his wounds.