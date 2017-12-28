Judge won't tolerate 'game-playing' by neo-Nazi site founder

Andrew Anglin, founder of a neo-Nazi website notorious for its racist internet trolling campaigns, has dubiously claimed he lives in Nigeria. A process server swears he recently spotted The Daily Stormer's publisher at a grocery store in his native Ohio.
Anglin's whereabouts -- a key issue in a pair of lawsuits he faces -- may not remain a mystery much longer.
A federal judge in Montana has warned Anglin's attorneys that he won't tolerate any "game-playing" and expects him to disclose where he has been residing, according to a court transcript obtained by The Associated Press.
Marc Randazza, one of Anglin's lawyers, told US Magistrate Jeremiah Lynch during a Dec. 14 pretrial conference that he didn't know where his client is.
Anglin's site takes its name from Der Sturmer, a newspaper that published Nazi propaganda. It has struggled to stay online since Anglin published a post mocking a woman killed in a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.
"I can represent that he is outside of the United States," Randazza said, according to the transcript. "I had asked him where he is situated, and he changes locations regularly, and I don't know his whereabouts."