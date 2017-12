The Israeli Air Force bombed a Hamas lookout post in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday night. The strike came as a response to the rockets fired Friday at the Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils bordering Gaza.

An IDF Spokesman said "Friday's launching is proof that Iran, which is using rogue terror groups to destabilize the region, is playing with the lives of the people of Gaza and can it lead to a deterioration after years of quiet (on the front)."