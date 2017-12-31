Channels
Protests hit Tehran, 2 demonstrators reported killed in Iran town
Reuters|Published:  31.12.17 , 08:17
Street protests hit Iran for a third day running on Saturday, spreading to the capital Tehran with crowds confronting police and attacking some state buildings, and a social media report said two demonstrators had been shot dead in a provincial town.

 

The wave of anti-government demonstrations, prompted in part by discontent over economic hardship and alleged corruption, are the most
serious since months of unrest in 2009 that followed the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

 

Saturday's protests, in fact, coincided with state-sponsored rallies staged across the Islamic Republic to mark the final suppression of the 2009 unrest by security forces, with mass pro-government events in Tehran and Mashhad, Iran's second city.

 

Pro-government rallies were held in some 1,200 cities and towns in all, state television reported.

 

