Rouhani: Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence

LONDON – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday Iranians had the right to protest and criticize the government but their actions should not lead to violence or damage public property.

Giving his first public reaction to four days of anti-government demonstrations, Rouhani was quoted by Mehr news agency as telling his cabinet: "Iranians understand the sensitive situation of Iran and region and will act based on their national interests."

Rouhani rebuffed President Donald Trump's comments in support of the protests and said "those who called Iranians terrorists have no business sympathizing with our nation."