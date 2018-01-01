Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

S. Korea says welcomes Kim Jong Un's New Year speech
Reuters|Published:  01.01.18 , 09:32

SEOUL – South Korea's presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un's New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported..

 

Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula.

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.