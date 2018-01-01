MK Amsalem: convenience stores should not be included in Supermarket Law

Chairman of the Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee MK David Amsalem (Likud) announced during a committee hearing he intends to submit three new reservations regarding the Supermarket Bill: the law should not apply in Eilat, apply to convenience stores nationwide and will have a limited five-year effect.

The bill is expected to come to a second and third reading Knesset vote in the afternoon.

The Supermarket Law stipulates that local authorities will be able to approve Shabbat commerce only with prior approval from the interior minister.