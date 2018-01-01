Channels
Iranian policeman killed, three hurt in protests - police spokesman
Reuters|Published:  01.01.18 , 20:15
One police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran and three have been wounded, a police spokesman said on Monday, the first reported security force fatality since anti-government demonstrations began last week.

 

"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle. As a result, three were wounded, and one was martyred, Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. It did not say when the incident took place.

 

