Pence's office says VP visit to Israel remains in plans

Mike Pence's office on Monday said the US vice president still plans on visiting Israel this month, despite an apparent delay in the schedule.

Pence had been scheduled to come during the week of Jan. 14. But Israel's Foreign Ministry said Monday that the visit was no longer on its schedule for January.

"The visit is not included in our provision of scheduled visits of high-level dignitaries in January," said ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon.

He gave no reason for the apparent delay, but said it was still possible that Pence could decide to come.

Later Monday, Pence's deputy chief of staff, Jarrod Agen, said the visit was still on. "As we said, we are going later this month," he said, without providing specific dates.