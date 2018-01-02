Iran FM says people have right to protest

Iran's foreign minister says Iranians have the right "to vote and to protest," unlike US allies in the region, an apparent swipe at Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted Tuesday that "Iran's security and stability depend on its own people, who -- unlike the peoples of Trumps regional 'bffs'_have the right to vote and to protest."
"Bff" is internet slang for "best friend forever." Iran nurses a bitter rivalry with Saudi Arabia, and the two frequently trade accusations of oppressing their own people.
Zarif went on to say that "These hard-earned rights will be protected, and infiltrators will not be allowed to sabotage them through violence and destruction."