Iran blames violence on exiled MEK group

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says an exiled opposition group is inciting violence in Iran, where anti-government protests have been held in a number of cities in recent days.

In a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Rouhani called on France to stop hosting the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq group, known

The MEK fled after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution and later found refuge in Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Heavily armed by Saddam, MEK forces launched cross-border raids into Iran during its war with Iraq, further alienating the group from many Iranians. The MEK says it renounced violence in 2001.

The State Department considered the MEK a terrorist group until 2012, when it lifted the designation.