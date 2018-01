Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Wednesday that the campaign to remove illegal African migrants from Israel by giving them $3,500 to start a new life was dignified and humane.

"The infiltrators have a way to cooperate and leave in a dignified and humane way, or we'll use other measures. We're doing something that is completely legal and necessary," he said at a government meeting.

"We removed over 20,000 infiltrators, and now we need to remove the rest," he added.