Egypt: Sudan recalls its ambassador to consult amid spat

Egypt says neighboring Sudan has recalled its ambassador in Cairo for consultations, the latest sign of rapidly deteriorating ties between the onetime allies.

The Foreign Ministry says it learned of Khartoum's decision through its embassy in the Sudanese capital.

The ministry said Thursday that Egypt is "comprehensively assessing the situation with a view to making the appropriate response." It did not elaborate.

Egypt maintains that Sudan has taken Ethiopia's side in Cairo's dispute with Addis Ababa over a massive dam being built on the Nile River by the Ethiopians.

Egypt says the dam will reduce its vital share of the Nile's waters.