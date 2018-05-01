Saudi Crown Prince to meet Macron in Paris soon

PARIS – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at around the end of February or early March, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told French TV CNEWS.

Asked if Prince Mohammed, known as MbS, would be visiting Paris, Jubeir said: "Yes, god willing. He received an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron. We're thinking about an end February-early March date."

He said the exact date had not been finalized yet but would be decided upon in the coming weeks. Jubeir's comments were broadcast via a French translation.