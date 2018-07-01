Likud ministers come out in defense of MK Haskel over supermarkets bill

Likud ministers clashed on Sunday morning over the contentious supermarkets bill after MK Sharren Haskel announced she would not support it, incurring the wrath of coalition chairman MK David Amsalem.
Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel and Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hangebi came out in defense of Haskel after Amsalem has taken steps to remove her from the party.
"These are disproportionate moves, this bill will cause great damage to the party. Many in the Likud think so," Gamliel said.