Likud comptroller attacks petition to oust MK Haskel from party

The Likud Party's comptroller on Sunday came out against MK David Amsalem's petition asking to revoke MK Sharren Haskel's membership over her refusal to support the supermarkets bill.
"Haskel's position does not contradict the Likud platform or the party constitution," said attorney Shai Galili. "There is no basis to file the petition, and its use to deter a Knesset member who wishes to act in accordance with their conscience is fundamentally wrong."
Galili added the fact the party's legal advisor submitted the petition on Amsalem's behalf was problematic, noting the legal advisor is not allowed to represent one member of the Likud in a petition against another.