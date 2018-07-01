Kuwait hunger strike expands to 13 more political prisoners

Thirteen imprisoned activists in Kuwait have announced they started a hunger strike to protest what they say are the country's "paradoxical" statements supporting protests in Iran, but barring protests at home.

The 13 activists say they began the hunger strike on Sunday. Their published letter of intent, with their names, was obtained by The Associated Press. It comes after Kuwaiti human rights activist Sulaiman Binjassem launched his own hunger strike on Jan. 3 to protest his imprisonment.

The activists are among nearly 70 defendants sentenced to prison for briefly entering the parliament building during a protest in 2011 against corruption and allegations of bribery among officials.

An appeals court in November found them guilty on charges that include protesting illegally and sentencing them to between one and nine years' imprisonment.