Hamas military wing on West Bank shooting attack: 'What you feared has come'

Hamas's military wing released a statement following the shooting attack that claimed the life of Havat Gilad resident and father of six Raziel Shevah, saying, "The Nablus attack is the first practical response with fire to remind the enemy's leaders that what you feared has now come. The West Bank will remain a knife in your body."

Hamas itself said, "We welcome this heroic action that came as a result of Israel's crimes against our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli government is responsible for the ramifications of its extremist racist policy."