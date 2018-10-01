Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Neo-Nazi leader gets 5 years for having explosive material
AP|Published:  01.10.18 , 00:03

TAMPA, Fla. – Federal prosecutors said Brandon Russell is a dangerous Neo-Nazi leader who had lethal bomb-making materials in his Florida apartment.

 

His mother and grandmother called him a follower who liked to please his friends.

 

At the end of a four-hour court hearing Tuesday, a federal judge in Tampa sentenced Russell to five years in prison, saying she has to protect the public -- while hoping Russell doesn't fall in with the wrong group of people while in prison.

 

"It's a difficult case," said US District Judge Susan Bucklew to the defendant, who wore orange jail clothes and appeared to have a bloom of acne on his neck. "You seem like a very smart young man."

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.