US Mideast envoy slams Hamas, Fatah for supporting terrorism

US Special Representative for International Negotiations and President Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, denounced Hamas and Fatah for their support of the terrorists who murdered Raziel Shevah in a drive-by attack on Tuesday.

"Palestinian terrorists murdered Rabbi Shevah, father of 6 young children. Hamas & Fatah glorify his murder," Greenblatt tweeted.

This violence & horrific glorification will only incite more attacks & rob Palestinians of the chance for peace. I pray for the Shevach family," he added.