US Mideast envoy slams Hamas, Fatah for supporting terrorism
Itamar Eichner|Published:  01.10.18 , 22:38

US Special Representative for International Negotiations and President Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, denounced Hamas and Fatah for their support of the terrorists who murdered Raziel Shevah in a drive-by attack on Tuesday.

 

"Palestinian terrorists murdered Rabbi Shevah, father of 6 young children. Hamas & Fatah glorify his murder," Greenblatt tweeted.

 

This violence & horrific glorification will only incite more attacks & rob Palestinians of the chance for peace. I pray for the Shevach family," he added.

 

