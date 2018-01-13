Former Shin Bet head Peri: Agency didn't recommend security for PM's sons

Yesh Atid MK Yaakov Peri, the former director of the Shin Bet, backed fellow ex-agency head Yoram Cohen on Saturday, saying the internal security body did not recommend to provide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sons Yair and Avner with a security detail.
"In the past, only the Shin Bet could decide whether to provided the prime minister's children with a security detail, but over the years its authority on the matter has been expropriated," Peri said at a cultural event in Ness Ziona.
He also criticized Yair Netanyahu for bringing "a driver and a security guard in the service of the state to a strip club."