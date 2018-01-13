Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Former Shin Bet head Peri: Agency didn't recommend security for PM's sons
Moran Azulay|Published:  01.13.18 , 15:02
Yesh Atid MK Yaakov Peri, the former director of the Shin Bet, backed fellow ex-agency head Yoram Cohen on Saturday, saying the internal security body did not recommend to provide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sons Yair and Avner with a security detail.

 

"In the past, only the Shin Bet could decide whether to provided the prime minister's children with a security detail, but over the years its authority on the matter has been expropriated," Peri said at a cultural event in Ness Ziona.

 

He also criticized Yair Netanyahu for bringing "a driver and a security guard in the service of the state to a strip club."

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.