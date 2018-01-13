Kerem Shalom crossing to be closed on Sunday

Kerem Shalom crossing will not open Sunday following an IDF situation assessment. The defense establishment has not yet provided further details on the reason for the closure of the crossing.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, briefed the Palestinian Authority on the matter.

The decision is unusual because rockets have not been launched into Israel in recent days, and the scope of protests and riots on the Gaza border has also been diminishing.