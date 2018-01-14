Israel's GOC Southern Command: Hamas tunnel harms Gaza residents the most

Commander of the IDF’s Southern Command Major General Eyal Zamir visited Sunday morning the Hamas tunnel that was destroyed by the army over the weekend, where he said that the tunnel, which crossed into Israeli territory via the Kerem Shalom crossing “first and foremost harms the residents of Gaza.”

Meeting with Gadi Yarkoni, the head of the Eshkol Regional Council, and briefing him on the latest developments, Zamir said that the IDF remains “determined to continue our efforts to destroy terror tunnels, and to act in any way for the defense of of the residents of the Gaza region and the State of Israel.”