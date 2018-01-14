Iran says hundreds of protesters released from detention

Iranian officials said Sunday that hundreds of people detained in recent weeks during anti-government protests have been released and acknowledged that at least 25 people were killed during the unrest.
The demonstrations that erupted in a number of towns and cities were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election,
but authorities say the unrest has waned in recent days, and the security forces insist they have restored order.
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said 440 "arrested rioters" have been released in Tehran alone. The semi-official Fars news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi as saying that just 55 people remain in detention in the capital in connection with the protests.