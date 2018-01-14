1 dead, 57 hurt in Peruvian quake

LIMA, Peru – Officials in Peru say this morning's powerful earthquake so far has caused one reported death and 57 injuries.

The magnitude 7.1 quake also knocked down adobe homes in small, rural towns and forced closure of some roads.

The US Geological Survey says the early morning quake had a magnitude was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari, a small town in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru. It was felt at least as far away as the Peruvian capital of Lima, some 350 miles (560 kilometers) from Acari.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter he's en route to the affected region to "verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid."