Following Goldin family's petition, medical permit policy for Hamas members stiffened

The state has announced it has stiffened its medical entrance permit policy for Hamas members and their families, following a petition submitted to the High Court by the family of soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is held by Hamas in Gaza.

In response to the petition, the state said an inquiry by the National Security Council turned up that the Cabinet's decision had not yet been implemented in full and that starting now, the NSC's head has instructed to ban Hamas members and their families from receiving permits to enter Israel, even for medical reasons.