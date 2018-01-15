Channels
Trump thanks Qatar for efforts to combat terrorism
Reuters|Published:  01.15.18 , 21:53

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday thanked the ruler of Qatar for "action to counter terrorism and extremism in all forms," the White House said in a statement that suggested a warming of ties between the two countries.

 

In June, Trump had called on Qatar to stop funding groups that commit terrorism, saying the Gulf nation had historically done so "at

a very high level."

 

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who along with Qatar are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, plus non-GCC member Egypt cut off diplomatic, travel and trade ties with Qatar last year, accusing it of supporting militants and their arch-foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges and says their move is aimed at curtailing its sovereignty.

 

