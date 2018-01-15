Spain warns Catalan leader against swearing-in from Brussels

MADRID – Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont faced additional obstacles Monday in his attempt to stand for his old job from his bolt hole in Belgium.

Legal advisers told the Catalan parliament on Monday that Puigdemont can't be sworn in unless he shows up in person in the chamber,

Monday's developments complicate matters for Puigdemont, who had hoped to present his candidacy to Catalonia's parliament by video or through a delegate. That way, he can avoid returning to Spain and being arrested. Puigdemont was re-elected a regional lawmaker during a parliamentary election last month after campaigning from Brussels.