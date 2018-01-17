Iran adds to criticism of US-trained Kurdish force in Syria

Iran added its voice to criticism of a US plan to form a new border security force in Syria, saying Tuesday that it will cause more instability and "add flames" to the war-torn country.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the planned Kurdish-led force will further complicate the conflict in Syria and is a "blatant intervention" in that country's internal affairs. Ghasemi's comments were carried by Iran's official IRNA news agency.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later told the visiting Syrian parliament speaker that the US plan is a "plot" against Syria's territorial integrity and security, according to comments posted on the president's website.
The new force announced by the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group also is exacerbating tensions between NATO member Turkey and the United States. And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Syria's deputy foreign minister also opposed it.