Tillerson says US seeks diplomacy with NKorea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US seeks a diplomatic resolution in the nuclear standoff with North Korea, but he's declining to comment on whether the White House is considering limited military action against Pyongyang.
Tillerson was responding to reports that some in the Trump administration advocate military action to give the North a "bloody nose." He was addressing a news conference in Vancouver Tuesday after a meeting of US allies.
The meeting of 20 nations stressed the need for diplomacy, but Tillerson said the North has yet to show itself to be a "credible negotiating partner." He said US-North Korea talks would require a "sustained cessation" of threatening behavior by Pyongyang.
Tillerson declined to say whether President Donald Trump has spoken directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.