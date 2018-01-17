Tillerson warns military action on NK unless diplomacy works

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Tuesday that if North Korea does not choose to negotiate on giving up its nuclear weapons that pose a growing threat to the United States it could trigger a military response.
After a meeting of US allies on how to beef up the sanctions pressure, Tillerson stressed that the Trump administration seeks a diplomatic
resolution in the nuclear standoff, but he said the North has yet to show itself to be a "credible negotiating partner." He said US-North Korea talks would require a "sustained cessation" of threatening behavior.
"We all need to be very sober and clear-eyed about the current situation," Tillerson said when he was asked whether Americans should be concerned about the possibility of a war. He said North Korea has continued to make significant advances in its nuclear weapons through the thermonuclear test and progress in its intercontinental missile systems.
"We have to recognize that the threat is growing and that if North Korea does not choose the pathway of engagement, discussion, negotiation then they themselves will trigger an option," he said.