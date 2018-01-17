N. Korea to send delegation to Paralympics

South Korea says North Korea will send a delegation to the Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in March.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement that the North informed it of such a plan during talks Wednesday at the border. The talks, the third round in less than 10 days, were arranged to discuss cooperation in next month's Pyeongchang Olympics.
The Unification Ministry says the two Korea will hold further talks on a detailed makeup of the North Korean Paralympics delegation.
North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Olympics in a conciliatory gesture after a year of heightened animosities over its nuclear and missile programs.