Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with US House subpoena

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon declined on Tuesday to comply with a subpoena ordering him to answer questions from a US House intelligence panel about his time at the White House as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the US election.
After Bannon initially refused to answer questions about the matter, Devin Nunes, the committee's Republican party chairman, authorized
a subpoena during the meeting to press Bannon to respond.
Even then, Bannon refused to answer questions after his lawyer had conferred with the White House and was told again to refuse to answer questions about the transition period immediately after Trump was elected, or Bannon's time in the administration, according to Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee.