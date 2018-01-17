Channels
US signals open-ended presence in Syria, seeks patience on Assad's removal
Reuters|Published:  01.17.18 , 22:35
The United States signalled on Wednesday an open-ended military presence in Syria as part of a broader US strategy to prevent Islamic State's resurgence, pave the way diplomatically for the eventual departure of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and curtail Iran's influence.

 

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a speech at Stanford University, made clear the United States would work diplomatically toward Assad's exit from power, but called for "patience" - an acknowledgment that Assad has been bolstered by Russia and Iran and is unlikely to leave power immediately.

 

