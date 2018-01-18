HRW accuses Saudi Arabia of repression despite reforms

DUBAI – Campaign group Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Saudi Arabia of violating international humanitarian law in Yemen and of stepping up arrests and prosecutions of activists seeking reform or voicing peaceful dissent.

In its World Report 2018, which reviews human rights practices in more than 90 countries, the rights group reported it had documented 87 unlawful attacks by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, leading to nearly 1,000 civilian deaths.

Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by the coalition and supported by the United States and Britain, is trying to roll back the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen.