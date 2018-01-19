Channels
US won't pay $45 mln pledged for Palestinian food aid for now
Reuters|Published:  01.19.18 , 08:59

WASHINGTON- The United States will not provide $45 million in food aid for Palestinians that it pledged last month as part of the West Bank/Gaza Emergency Appeal led by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the US State Department said on Thursday.

 

The State Department had said on Tuesday that Washington would withhold a separate $65 million it had planned to pay the UN agency that
serves the Palestinians, saying UNRWA needed to make unspecified reforms.

 

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert denied the withholding of the $65 million was to punish Palestinians, who have been sharply critical of Trump's announcement last month that he would move the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

  

Trump said in a Twitter post on Jan. 2 that the United States gives the Palestinians hundreds of millions of dollars a year, "but get no appreciation or respect."

 

