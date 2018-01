President Reuven Rivlin condemned demonstrators who accosted Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit outside a synagogue near his Petah Tikva home Saturday—which he attended to pray for his recently departed mother's soul.

"To prevent a person from praying for the soul of his mother until he is required to be rescued with the help of a security guard? This is a gross trampling on the rights of the individual, freedom of religion and, above all, the basic laws of decency," Rivlin tweeted.