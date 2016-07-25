Tillerson says US discussing Syria security zone

LONDON – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is discussing with Turkey and others the possibility of setting up a security zone on the Syria border to address Turkey's concerns about a Kurdish enclave there.

Tillerson said Monday while traveling in Europe that the US recognizes Turkey's "legitimate right" to defend itself from terrorists.

He says a security zone could help stabilize the situation and meet Turkey's legitimate concerns for their security. Turkey considers the US-backed Kurdish militia in Syria a terror organization because of its affiliation to Turkey's own Kurdish insurgency.