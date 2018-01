Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said he had instructed Army Radio Commander Shimon Elkabetz to cease playing all of Yehonatan Geffen's works on the station's broadcasts.

Geffen published a short poem Monday comparing young Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi with Anne Frank.

"The State of Israel will not provide a platform for a man comparing who girl who perished in the Holocaust to Ahed Tamimi, the brat who attacked a soldier," Lieberman said.