Kentucky school shooting kills 2, wounds 13, teen arrested

A 15-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun just before classes started at his high school in rural western Kentucky on Tuesday, killing two fellow students and wounding 13 other youths before he was arrested, the state's governor and police said.
The shooter, who has not been officially identified, entered a common area at Marshall County High School in Benton shortly before 8 am, pulled out a pistol and began firing at students, witnesses told Kentucky media.
The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, the Kentucky State Police said. Police have not released a motive for the shooting but said they believed the gunman acted alone.