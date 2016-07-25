Channels
Turkey's Halkbank working with US Treasury, Justice Department after Iran case
Reuters|Published:  01.24.18 , 09:35
ISTANBUL - Turkish lender Halkbank is working closely with the US Treasury and Justice Department, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, after a US jury found one of its executives guilty in an Iran sanctions-busting trial.

 

Simsek made the comment in an interview with broadcaster Bloomberg HT.

 

A US jury found Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions, convicting him on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy this month, in a case which have strained ties between Ankara and Washington.

 

