Israel official doubted Palestinian protest icon, her family

A senior Israeli official on Wednesday said he led a secret investigation into 16-year-old Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi and her family, in part because their appearance — including “blond-haired, freckled” children in “Western clothes” — made them seem less like “real” Palestinians.
The stunning comments by Michael Oren, a deputy minister and former ambassador to the United States, promptly drew accusations of racism from the family — the latest twist in a case that has turned into a public relations headache for Israel.
The case revolves around Israel’s handling of Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested on Dec. 19 for slapping two Israeli soldiers outside her West Bank home four days earlier.
Video of the scuffle quickly spread, giving Ahed worldwide attention. The girl, noticeable for her long blond curls, and her mother are
now being held in jail. Ahed faces charges that carry up to 14 years in prison.
Oren told The Associated Press that he had led a classified parliamentary investigation into the Tamimis two years ago in which Israeli security agencies and diplomats participated.
Oren said his investigation looked into whether the protests were genuine or whether the family members were provocateurs, paid to send children to clash with soldiers.
Derisively calling the skirmishes caught on tape “Pallywood,” Oren claimed that “someone” was funding the unrest to harm Israel’s image, without providing evidence.
“The Tamimi family and those claiming to be part of the Tamimi family have been provoking Israeli soldiers for many, many years now,” he said. “The children were chosen on the basis of their external look, to look Western, freckled, and blond-haired.”
“They were dressed as Westerners,” he added. “They don’t dress the way children dress in the West Bank, for a very specific purpose: to get soldiers to react violently to them, to take pictures of this violence and to spread it around the world in order to delegitimize, discredit the state of Israel.”
He called it a “very sophisticated operation” that has succeeded in manipulating the Western press.
In an interview with Israeli Channel 10 TV, Oren claimed one boy appeared in different videos with a cast on one arm at one protest, and on his other arm at another protest, before disappearing from demonstrations altogether.
In a statement from his office, Oren said: “In discussions held in the committee, the issue of the family’s credibility was raised and if it really is a real family.”