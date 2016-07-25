Trump warns Erdogan to avoid clash between US, Turkish forces

US President Donald Trump urged Turkey on Wednesday to curtail its military operation in Syria and warned it not to bring US and Turkish forces into conflict, but a Turkish source said a White House readout did not accurately reflect the conversation.
Turkey's air and ground operation in Syria's Afrin region, now in its fifth day, targets US-backed Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara sees as allies of Kurdish insurgents who have fought in southeastern Turkey for decades.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would extend the operation to Manbij, a separate Kurdish-held enclave some 100 km (60 miles) east of Afrin, possibly putting US forces there at risk and threatening US plans to stabilize a swath of Syria.