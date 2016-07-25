Channels
Trump to tout 'America First' at Davos summit, meet PM Netanyahu
AP|Published:  01.25.18 , 12:20
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has arrived in Switzerland to tout his "America First" policies at the World Economic Forum.

 

Trump landed in Switzerland Thursday morning. He is expected to meet with world leaders—including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—attend a reception, host a dinner for European business executives and give a keynote address Friday.

 

Trump comes to the globally minded conference days after signing new tariffs to boost American manufacturers. He is expected to tout the booming economy and recent tax cut legislation.

 

