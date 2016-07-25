Channels
Turkey says US should 'stop supporting terrorists' to avoid Syria confrontation
Reuters|Published:  01.25.18 , 13:10

ANKARA – The United States should "stop supporting terrorists" if it wants to avoid a possible confrontation with Turkey in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday as Ankara pressed on with its incursion against a Kurdish militia there.

 

"Those who support the terrorist organization will become a target in this battle," he told broadcaster A Haber in an interview. "The United States needs to review its solders and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in a way to avoid a confrontation with Turkey."

 

