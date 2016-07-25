Erykah Badu responds to her Hitler comments

Erykah Badu has responded to criticism following an interview in which she said she sees a good side to everyone, including Adolf Hitler.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the singer stresses she was trying to impart a "message of compassion" and encouraged people to read the entire interview, not "out of context" headlines.

The comments come a day after Vulture published an interview with Badu in which she had supportive things to say about Bill Cosby and Hitler. "I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler," she said.

In another tweet Thursday, the singer says she "used the worst examples possible" to "exaggerate a show of compassion."